Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global production and market of Aluminum Composite Panels can be divided into three big markets: China, Europe and USA. Aluminum Composite Panels’s production process has developed for half a century. Technologically it’s very mature. Chinese cheap material and high automation level makes it very competitive in global market. Many other region producers such as Japan, USA, EU and Taiwan have moved their factory to China. The global leading players in this market are 3A Composites, Alcoa, CCJX and Goodsense, which accounts for about 24.34% of total production value.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Composite Panels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 6600 million US$ in 2024, from 5050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Composite Panels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arconic

3A Composites

Mulk Holdings

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Jyi Shyang

Yaret

CCJX

Seven

Goodsense

HuaYuan

Multipanel

Walltes Decorative Material

Pivot

Genify

HongTai

LiTai

Alucomex

AG BRASIL

Alucosuper

Alucomaxx

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Common

Anti-fire

Anti-bacteria

Antistatic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building Curtain Wall

Interior Decoration

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aluminum Composite Panels Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Common

1.2.2 Anti-fire

1.2.3 Anti-bacteria

1.2.4 Antistatic

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Building Curtain Wall

1.3.2 Interior Decoration

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arconic

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Aluminum Composite Panels Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Arconic Aluminum Composite Panels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 3A Composites

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Aluminum Composite Panels Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 3A Composites Aluminum Composite Panels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Mulk Holdings

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Aluminum Composite Panels Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mulk Holdings Aluminum Composite Panels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Aluminum Composite Panels Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Aluminum Composite Panels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Jyi Shyang

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Aluminum Composite Panels Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Jyi Shyang Aluminum Composite Panels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Yaret

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Aluminum Composite Panels Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Yaret Aluminum Composite Panels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 CCJX

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Aluminum Composite Panels Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 CCJX Aluminum Composite Panels Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

