Global Aqua Ammonia Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Aqua Ammonia Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Aqua Ammonia Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (YaraCFShandong Everlast AC ChemicalHangzhou Hengmao ChemicalDOWGACMalanadu AmmoniaKMG ChemicalsLonzaFCIThatcher GroupWeifang HaoyuanHainan Zhonghairan)

Ammonia solution, also known as ammonia water, ammonical liquor, ammonia liquor, aqua ammonia, aqueous ammonia, or (inaccurately) ammonia, is a solution of ammonia in water. It can be denoted by the symbols NH3 (aq). It is sometimes thought of as a solution of ammonium hydroxide. Although the name ammonium hydroxide suggests an alkali with composition [NH4+] [OH?], it is actually impossible to isolate samples of NH4OH. The ions NH4+ and OH? do not account for a significant fraction of the total amount of ammonia except in extremely dilute solutions.

Scope of the Global Aqua Ammonia Market Report

This report focuses on the Aqua Ammonia in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global Aqua Ammonia industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, China, Europe and India, such as Yara, CF, Shandong Everlast AC Chemical, Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical and DOW. At present, Yara is the world leader, holding 5.90% production market share in 2016.

Aqua Ammonia can be mainly divided into Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia, Electronic Grade Aqua Ammonia and Pharma Grade Aqua Ammonia which Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia captures about 73.69% of Aqua Ammonia market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Aqua Ammonia.

The worldwide market for Aqua Ammonia is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 610 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Aqua Ammonia Market Segment by Manufacturers

Yara

CF

Shandong Everlast AC Chemical

Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical

DOW

GAC

Malanadu Ammonia

KMG Chemicals

Lonza

FCI

Thatcher Group

Weifang Haoyuan

Hainan Zhonghairan

Global Aqua Ammonia Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Aqua Ammonia Market Segment by Type

Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia

Electronic Grade Aqua Ammonia

Pharma Grade Aqua Ammonia

Global Aqua Ammonia Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture Industry

Rubber Industry

Leather Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Aqua Ammonia Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Aqua Ammonia Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Aqua Ammonia Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Aqua Ammonia Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Aqua Ammonia Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Aqua Ammonia Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Aqua Ammonia Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Aqua Ammonia Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

