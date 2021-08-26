Global Autonomous Vehicle ECU System Market 2019 Size, Demand, Future Growth Forecast 2023

Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market is predicted to grow at progressive CAGR by 2023. Autonomous Vehicle ECU Market Research Report: Information by Application Type (Autonomous Vehicles and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and by region – Forecast till 2023.

Get Free Sample @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6286

Key Players

The key players in autonomous vehicle ECU market are Continental AG (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan). ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Bosch (Germany), and Autoliv Inc. (Sweden) are among others.

Market Highlights

The electronic control unit (ECU) is the embedded system that controls various automated functions such as engine management, transmission control, body control and infotainment system of a semi-autonomous vehicle and fully operated automated vehicles. Autonomous vehicle ECUs are widely used across various automobile segments such as light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicle, and passenger cars. The demand for automotive safety systems and the growing inclination toward convenient and comfortable systems in vehicles have propelled the growth of the global autonomous vehicle ECU market. Vehicle OEMs are developing different innovative technologies to improve safety in vehicles and automate their functions.

The factors that drive the autonomous vehicle ECU market are rising road accidents due to human errors, innovation in the automated vehicle technology, and an increase in sales of vehicles in emerging economies. Furthermore, the market is growing due to an increased number of government mandates for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features and the inclusion of basic safety systems such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS), airbags. However, the growth of the market is challenged by the cybersecurity issues such as cybersecurity risk and legal challenges in autonomous vehicles.

Market Research Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increase in the sales of vehicles in North America and concerns regarding vehicle safety will drive them to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period. In the future, government regulations within the North American countries are expected to become stricter, every year. This means that the manufacturers need to be aware about the regulatory requirements. The high adoption of vehicle ECU in this region is attributed to the high penetration of luxury vehicles with autonomous technologies.

The availability of advanced technologies related to autonomous vehicle ECU across regions has propelled the demand in the autonomous vehicle ECU market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period due to an increase in the sales of premium vehicles, rise in GDP and increased purchasing power of users. The region is home to technologically advanced automotive markets such as China and Japan, and India. The advancement of automotive technologies will result in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global autonomous vehicle ECU market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Segmentation:

The scope of the study segments the global autonomous vehicle ECUs market by its application, vehicle type, and region.

By Application

Autonomous Vehicles

Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/autonomous-vehicle-ecu-market-6286

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]