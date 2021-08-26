Global Base Layer Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2019
Report Description:
Base Layer is mainly fabricated by using wool and polyester. It is major used to keep warm when in the sports or outside, such as ball sports, skiing, climbing and running etc. Also, it can be wear when workout indoors or other leisure time. In this report, only long or short shirt and pants are counted.
The base layer industry concentration is very low; there are many manufacturers in the world, the top brand such as Nike and Adidas only accounts for about 11.10 % market share of the total volume. The products are mainly manufactured in Asia (Southeast Asia countries and China). The main consumption regions are North America, Europe and Asia, accounting for more than 75 % of the total consumption volume in 2016. However, emerging markets such as Latin America, are growing at a faster rate than the traditional market.
Main marketing channels include exclusive shop and department stores. Strong brands tend to build their own exclusive shop to provide a good user experience and further enhance their brand influence. At the same time, all manufacturers have stepped up online sales.
The global Base Layer market is valued at 7690 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 9980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Base Layer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Base Layer in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Base Layer in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Base Layer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Base Layer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Nike
Adidas
Under Armour
The North Face
Columbia
GORE
Odlo
Falke
ANTA Sports
Helly Hansen
Mizuno
Rab
LiNing
Skins
Tommie Copper
Icebreaker
Löffler
Arc’teryx
Market size by Product
Man Base Layer
Woman Base Layer
Kids Base Layer
Market size by End User
Ball Sports
Non-ball Sports
Leisure Time
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Base Layer market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Base Layer market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Base Layer companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
- To project the value and sales volume of Base Layer submarkets, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Base Layer Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Base Layer Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Man Base Layer
1.4.3 Woman Base Layer
1.4.4 Kids Base Layer
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Base Layer Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Ball Sports
1.5.3 Non-ball Sports
1.5.4 Leisure Time
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Base Layer Market Size
2.1.1 Global Base Layer Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Base Layer Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Base Layer Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Base Layer Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Base Layer Revenue by Regions
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nike
11.1.1 Nike Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Nike Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Nike Base Layer Products Offered
11.1.5 Nike Recent Development
11.2 Adidas
11.2.1 Adidas Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Adidas Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Adidas Base Layer Products Offered
11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
11.3 Under Armour
11.3.1 Under Armour Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Under Armour Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Under Armour Base Layer Products Offered
11.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development
11.4 The North Face
11.4.1 The North Face Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 The North Face Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 The North Face Base Layer Products Offered
11.4.5 The North Face Recent Development
11.5 Columbia
11.5.1 Columbia Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Columbia Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Columbia Base Layer Products Offered
11.5.5 Columbia Recent Development
11.6 GORE
11.6.1 GORE Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 GORE Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 GORE Base Layer Products Offered
11.6.5 GORE Recent Development
11.7 Odlo
11.7.1 Odlo Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Odlo Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Odlo Base Layer Products Offered
11.7.5 Odlo Recent Development
11.8 Falke
11.8.1 Falke Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Falke Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Falke Base Layer Products Offered
11.8.5 Falke Recent Development
11.9 ANTA Sports
11.9.1 ANTA Sports Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 ANTA Sports Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 ANTA Sports Base Layer Products Offered
11.9.5 ANTA Sports Recent Development
11.10 Helly Hansen
11.10.1 Helly Hansen Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Helly Hansen Base Layer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Helly Hansen Base Layer Products Offered
11.10.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development
11.11 Mizuno
11.12 Rab
11.13 LiNing
11.14 Skins
11.15 Tommie Copper
11.16 Icebreaker
11.17 Löffler
11.18 Arc’teryx
Continued…
