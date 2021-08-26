Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market 2019, by Distribution Channel, Industry Statistics, Emerging Trends, Top Brands, Providers and Growth Opportunities to 2023

Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Packaging of products is the process of enclosing them for the purpose of their distribution, storage, sale, and use. Packaging also helps advertise a product in a better way and protect it from damage during transportation. Biopharma products are called as biological medical products, such as blood or blood components, vaccines, and tissues. These products require packaging to ensure their safety during transportation, to maintain sterility, and to prevent breakage or spillage and contamination.

The need for efficient packaging and transportation solutions in the biopharmaceutical industry primarily drives this market. Strict government regulations for packaging of biopharma products is impacting the market positively. FDA regulations in the US mandate the use of high barrier packaging materials and sealants for several liquid drugs. These drugs require packaging that exhibit impermeability, and chemicals and heat resisting capabilities. Governments in developing countries such as China and India are continuously upgrading their industry standards for packaging to maintain quality, safety, and to reduce breakage/spillage and contamination. This trend is likely to boost the demand for advanced biopharma chain packaging materials and logistics services during the forecast period. North America is the largest market in terms of consumption of pharma packaging, accounting for a market share of about 30% in 2017. In 2017, APAC accounted for 22% of the global market and is estimated to be the fastest growing biopharma cold chain packaging market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Amcor

CCL

Clondalkin

Gerresheimer

This study considers the BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Metal Packaging

Glass Packaging

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Blood Components

Vaccines

Tissues

Cells

Stem Cells

Infectious Substances

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging by Players

4 BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

