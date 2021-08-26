Global Board Games Market 2019 – Production Growth, Supply Chain, Current Trends, Consumption Analysis, Business Development Strategies and Opportunities till 2023

Global Board Games Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Board games are played using a board where pieces or counters are places and moved over the board. It also includes cards and dice games.



Board games are witnessing a high-value proposition for investors and general population than other advanced video games. A major factor that is encouraging the general population to invest is that board games are easy to understand and people can connect with the concept rapidly and can set realistic targets. Hence the increase in crowdfunding platforms for the game publishers is a major factor that is driving the growth of the market.

These games, which were traditionally played in their physical format using boards, cards, dice, and playing tokens, are increasingly being translated into the digital form for devices such as smartphones, computers, video game systems, and tablets. The increasing digitization of these games is one the emerging trends that is going to boost the market during the forecast period. The board games market continues to face a challenge from the digital games segment, however, the market along with other games segment have remained stable in the past three years.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Board Games will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Board Games market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Asmodee Editions

Goliath B.V.

Grand Prix International

Hasbro

Ravensburger

This study considers the Board Games value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Tabletop

Card and Dice Games

Miniature Games

RPGs

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Offline Retail

Online Retail

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Board Games market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Board Games market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Board Games Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Board Games by Players

4 Board Games by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Board Games Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Asmodee Editions

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Board Games Product Offered

11.1.3 Asmodee Editions Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Asmodee Editions News

11.2 Goliath B.V.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Board Games Product Offered

11.2.3 Goliath B.V. Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Goliath B.V. News

11.3 Grand Prix International

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Board Games Product Offered

11.3.3 Grand Prix International Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Grand Prix International News

11.4 Hasbro

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Board Games Product Offered

11.4.3 Hasbro Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Hasbro News

11.5 Ravensburger

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Board Games Product Offered

11.5.3 Ravensburger Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Ravensburger News

..continued

