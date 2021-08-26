Global Co-bots Market 2019 will register a 50.4% CAGR with Industry Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, New Technologies and Forecast Till 2025

The Co-bots market was valued at 370 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 9770 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Co-bots.

The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

The Co-bots market was valued at 370 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 9770 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Co-bots. Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles — from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

Key Players:

Universal Robots

Rethink Robotics

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Kawasaki

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cobots market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cobots market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cobots companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cobots submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Market segmentation is also an important aspect of any market research report. Market segmentation is mostly based on demography, geography and behavior. It helps understand the consumers and their demands and behavior towards a particular product or market. Another important aspect covered in any market research report and is also a part of market segmentation is the regional study of the market. This section focusses on the regions with significant advancements in a particular market. Regional analysis of any market can give a detailed overview of regions which have more business opportunities, revenue generation potential and a forecast of next few years. For any new business establishment or business looking to upgrade and make impactful changes in their businesses, this particular section in a market report is very important. In this Cobots Industry report the region highlighted the most is North America. For many markets this region is of extreme importance. This report gives detailed information of market size and price of this region and other important regions like South America, Asia, Europe and Middle East.

Co-bots Breakdown Data by Type

Upto 5kg

5-10 kg

Above 10kg

Co-bots Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

