Global Colour Filter Market Research Report 2019

Color filter is a kind of optical filter that represents color. It can select the small band light wave to pass precisely and reflect other undesirable bands. Colour filters are usually installed in front of the light source so that the eye can receive saturated light of a certain color.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dongxu

Sydor

Optics and Allied Engineering

PIXELTEQ

LEE

Stage Depo

Schneider-Kreuznach

Chris James

Philip Harris

TORAY

DNP

Toppan

Samsung Dislay

Chimei

Laibao-TECH

CEG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Contrast Enhancement

Broadband Filters

Passband Filters

Customized Color Filters

Polarization Mirror

Band Rejection

Infrared Resistance Heat Reflector

Segment by Application

Liquid Crystal Display

Other

