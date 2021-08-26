Global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software Market 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Statistics, Growth Opportunity, Segment & Industry Forecast 2024
DDoS attacks have been carried out by diverse threat actors, ranging from individual criminal hackers to organized crime rings and government agencies. In certain situations, often ones related to poor coding, missing patches or generally unstable systems, even legitimate requests to target systems can result in DDoS-like results.
According to this study, over the next five years the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
F5 Networks
Arbor Network
Radware
Akamai Technologies
Neustar
Imperva
Cloudflare
Century Link
Nsfocus
A10 Networks
Nexusguard
Verisign
StackPath
SiteLock
Fortinet
Corero Network Security
This study considers the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
UDP Flood
ICMP Flood
HTTP Flood
Others
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Mobile
Date Center
Government and Carrier Transport
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack Protection Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
