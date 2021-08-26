Global High Frequency SAW Notch Filter Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

High Frequency SAW Notch Filter refers to the general-purpose SAW Notch Filter whose frequency higher than 500 M Hz.

High Frequency SAW Notch Filter industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, USA and Korea. Among them, Japan revenue accounted for more than 81.59% of the total output of global High Frequency SAW Notch Filter in 2016. Murata is the world leading manufacturer in global High Frequency SAW Notch Filter market with the market share of 54.41%, in terms of revenue.

Although sales of High Frequency SAW Notch Filter brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Frequency SAW Notch Filter market will register a -1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 400 million by 2024, from US$ 430 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Frequency SAW Notch Filter business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Murata

TDK-EPC

Taiyo Yuden

Qorvo

Skyworks

Wisol

NDK

Kyocera

TST

This study considers the High Frequency SAW Notch Filter value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Tunable

Non-Tunable

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electronics

Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global High Frequency SAW Notch Filter by Players

4 High Frequency SAW Notch Filter by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

…Continued

