Global High Voltage Cables Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

High voltage cables are shielded cables that are mainly used for power transmission at high voltage. They are made up of conductor, conductor shield, insulator, semi-conducting insulation shield, metallic insulation shield, and sheath. High voltage cables generally operate in the range of 60 – 500 kV.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for High Voltage Cables in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced High Voltage Cables. The growth in government budgets in the principal countries of United States and the change of the political conditions in certain regions will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Although the market competition of High Voltage Cables is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of High Voltage Cables and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Voltage Cables market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12100 million by 2024, from US$ 10200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Voltage Cables business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High Voltage Cables market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Prysmian

Nexans

General Cable

Sumitomo Electric

Southwire

LS Cable & System

Furukawa Electric

Riyadh Cable

Elsewedy Electric

Condumex

NKT Cables

FarEast Cable

Shangshang Cable

Jiangnan Cable

Baosheng Cable

Hanhe Cable

Okonite

Synergy Cable

Taihan

TF Cable

This study considers the High Voltage Cables value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

AC Power Cable

DC Power Cable

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Utility

Industrial

Wind and Solar

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global High Voltage Cables by Players

4 High Voltage Cables by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

…Continued

