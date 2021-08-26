Global IGBT Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

IGBT is short for Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor. It is a power transistor with a MOS structure for an input part and a bipolar one for an output part. Suitable for high voltage and high current, it is capable of controlling high power with less drive power.

Insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) is a semiconductor power device that is used to control electrical energy. It provides a stable supply of electricity by reducing the congestion in power supply, leading to optimized power utilization. IGBT module is the foremost device, which is widely used in industries. Currently, rise in demand for higher efficiency, faster switching, and minimal power loss are some of the key driving factors of the market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Southeast Asia and Oceania recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the IGBT market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 140 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IGBT business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IGBT market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mitsubishi Electric

Infineon Technologies

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

Hitachi

ABB

ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor)

Renesas Electronics

CRRC

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Starpower Semiconductor

This study considers the IGBT value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

IGBT Module

Discrete IGBT

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Drives

Consumer

Automotive

Renewables

Traction

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IGBT by Players

4 IGBT by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

…Continued

