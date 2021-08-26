Global Marketing Automation Software Market 2019 – Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast to 2024
Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.
Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.
USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
HubSpot
Marketo
Act-On Software
Salesforce
Adobe Systems
Oracle
Infusionsoft
IBM
Cognizant
ETrigue
GreenRope
Hatchbuck
IContact
LeadSquared
MarcomCentral
Salesfusion
SALESmanago
SAP
SAS Institute
SharpSpring
Aprimo
This study considers the Marketing Automation Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Campaign Management
Email Marketing
Inbound Marketing
Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring
Reporting and Analytics
Social Media Marketing
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Marketing Automation Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Marketing Automation Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Marketing Automation Software Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Marketing Automation Software by Players
4 Marketing Automation Software by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Marketing Automation Software Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 HubSpot
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered
11.1.3 HubSpot Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 HubSpot News
11.2 Marketo
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Marketo Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Marketo News
11.3 Act-On Software
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Act-On Software Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Act-On Software News
11.4 Salesforce
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Salesforce Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Salesforce News
11.5 Adobe Systems
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Marketing Automation Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Adobe Systems Marketing Automation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Adobe Systems News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
