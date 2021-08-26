Global Pessaries Market Research Report 2019
Global Pessaries Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A pessary is a prosthetic device inserted into the vagina to reduce the protrusion of pelvic structures into the vagina. It can be a route of administration of medication and provides a slow and consistent release of the medication.
The global Pessaries market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pessaries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CooperSurgical
MedGyn
Personal Medical Corp
Integra LifeSciences
Panpac Medical
Medesign
Smiths Medical
Thomas Medical
Kangge Medical
Dr. Arabin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ring Pessary
Shelf Pessary
Segment by Application
Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Stress Urinary Incontinence
Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse
