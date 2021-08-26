Global Radio Test Set Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

The radio test set offers reliable and secure radio communications, which can be used to test a wide range of technologies, including analog, digital, P25, TETRA, DMR, dPMR, and NXDN, etc.

The radio test set offers reliable and secure radio communications and thus the market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from organizations and military branches. Also, some of the features of radio test sets such as lightweight, compact design, reduced maintenance and calibration costs boost the global radio test set market.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Radio Test Set market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1370 million by 2024, from US$ 1030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Radio Test Set business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Radio Test Set market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Aeroflex

Anritsu Corporation

Freedom Communication Technologies

Astronics Test Systems

Kontour ETC

Beijing StarPoint Technology

This study considers the Radio Test Set value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Analog Radio Test Set

Digital Radio Test Set

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military & Aerospace

Industrial

Telecom

Other

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Radio Test Set by Players

4 Radio Test Set by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

…Continued

