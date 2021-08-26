Global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable Industry Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

The ribbon fiber optic cable refers to arrange the fiber into a flat ribbon fiber bundle as the basic unit. The bared fiber inside the ribbon fiber optic cable is arranged into a row and fixed band according to the color sequence.

Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest revenue area of valves, also the leader in the whole Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable industry.

Second, the sales of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable increased from 24.59 million Fiber-Km in 2013 to 40.42 million Fiber-Km in 2017 with an average growth rate of 13.25%.

Third, China occupied 38.92% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by United States and Europe, which respectively account for around 16.87% and 16.14% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 7~9%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable.

The global Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market is valued at 1000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1580 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ribbon Fiber Optic cable.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Ribbon Fiber Optic cable market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Corning

Prysmian

CommScope

OFSï¼ˆFurukawaï¼‰

Sterlite Tech

Sumitomo

Nexans

YOFC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Mode

Multi- Mode

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Others

