Global SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Market 2018 Status, Growth Opportunity, Key Players and Future Forecast 2023
SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages Market 2018
A Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) robot is a horizontally configured machine capable of horizontal movements; but such machines do not have rotary joints.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the SCARA Robots in Food and Beverages in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
APAC accounted for about half of the market share. The increase in the consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat food witnessed in the countries like China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia and South Korea has been driving the growth of the market in this region. The region is anticipated to retain its market leadership over the forecast period due to the replacement of manual labor robotics solutions for addressing food safety regulations.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Epson Robots
Omron Adept Technologies
Staubli Robotics
Toshiba Machine
Yamaha Robotics
Fanuc
ABB
Asic Robotics
Comau
Wittman
Hirat
Janome
Motoman
Sensodrive
Wachter
Googol Technology
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Single Arm SCARA
Dual Arm SCARA
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
