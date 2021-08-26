Global Wireless RFID Reader Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Wireless RFID Reader Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wireless RFID Reader Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A wireless RFID reader (wireless RFID interrogator) is a device used to interconnect with RFID tags. The reader has antennas, which emanate radio waves and accepts signals back from the tag. The reader interrogates the tag through radio waves and passes the information in digital form to a computer system.
This report focuses on Wireless RFID Reader volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless RFID Reader market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alien Technology
Honeywell International Inc.
Bright Alliance Technology Limited
CipherLab Co., Ltd.
Daily RFID Co. Limited
Feig Electronics GmbH
Impinj, Inc.
Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd
Nedap N.V.
Datalogic S.P.A
JADAK
Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Operating System
Android
Windows
Mac OS
Others (Linux)
By Type
Fixed /Wall Mounted
Portable
Segment by Application
Asset tracking
Inventory management
Personnel tracking
Access Control
