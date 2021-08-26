Global Workflow Automation Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“Workflow Automation Market 2018 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share”.

Workflow automation is a unified way to manage manual and paper-based processes which usually have unstructured tasks involving people, processes, and content. Workflow and Content Automation (WCA) is the procedure of consolidating traditional workflow and content generation into a complete new category to address the desires of a digital business. The adoption of workflow automation in some of the business processes has led to several kinds of strategic partnerships between workflow automation tool vendors, BPO’s and other service providers. Moreover, implementation of workflow automation in areas such as utilities, supply chain management, and finance and accounting are ongoing.

Demand Scenario

The global workflow automation market was USD 6.41 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 26.3 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 22.34% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America holds the leading market share in automated software market in 2018, and would continue to dominate the market. The Europe market is likely to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during 2018 – 2025 period in the decision support & management software market. However, the Asia Pacific market will witness a CAGR of 19.4% in interaction software market during the same period.

Drivers

The major factors such as simplicity in process with the installation of workflow automation tools, convergence of workflow automation with traditional business processes, emphasis on reorganising business processes, and cost efficiency through workflow automation are driving the workflow automation market.

Industry Trends and Updates

The market for workflow automation software market held the largest market share due to the demand for software in structured data format in numerous organizations. The automated solution market for workflow automation held the largest market share due to the growth of banking, financial services, and insurance industries that have been using automated solution since 2010. Owing to the greater degree of flexibility and scalability of the automated solution, it has observed extensive deployment in business environments with a greater necessity for data processing and workflow management. The workflow automation in the BFSI industry held the largest market share amongst all industries. In the BFSI industry, procedures such as data entry for clearance and registration processes, updating systems and making client information, gathering information from several systems and creating a renewal premium, processes such as order-to-cash (order management, record-to-report (fixed asset accounting), conduct compliance, legal and credit checks, invoicing and collections, etc.), and claims processing and general data entry are done by workflow automation in the insurance and banking sectors to facilitate the tedious and time-consuming processes.

