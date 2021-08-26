HEALTHCARE API MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Patient-centric healthcare is an emerging trend in healthcare delivery, which has resulted into better outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and improvement in care quality. Emergence of a host of services, such as remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices, has increased the demand for healthcare API solutions, which assist patients to know details about experience, specialty, and timing of a doctor before consulting them.

The global healthcare API market is driven by increase in adoption of API-integrated electronic health records (EHRs), which provide ease of data accessibility. In addition, frequent upgradations and rise in initiatives by EHRs vendors and healthcare IT startups fuel the market growth.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Healthcare API will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Healthcare API market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare API market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Appointments

Payment

Electronic Health Record Access

Remote Patient Monitoring

Segmentation by application:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Vendors

Patients

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3487474-global-healthcare-api-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

General Electric Company

MuleSoft, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC.

eClinicalWorks

Apple Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Healthcare API market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Healthcare API market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare API players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare API with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Healthcare API Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Healthcare API Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Healthcare API Segment by Type

2.2.1 Appointments

2.2.2 Payment

2.2.3 Medical Device (Wearable)

2.2.4 Electronic Health Record Access

2.2.5 Remote Patient Monitoring

2.3 Healthcare API Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Healthcare API Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Healthcare API Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare Providers

2.4.2 Healthcare Payers

2.4.3 Vendors

2.4.4 Patients

2.5 Healthcare API Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Healthcare API Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Healthcare API by Players

3.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare API Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Healthcare API Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Healthcare API Product Offered

11.1.3 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. News

11.2 Microsoft Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Healthcare API Product Offered

11.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Microsoft Corporation News

11.3 General Electric Company

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Healthcare API Product Offered

11.3.3 General Electric Company Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 General Electric Company News

11.4 MuleSoft, Inc.

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Healthcare API Product Offered

11.4.3 MuleSoft, Inc. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 MuleSoft, Inc. News

11.5 Epic Systems Corporation.

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Healthcare API Product Offered

11.5.3 Epic Systems Corporation. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Epic Systems Corporation. News

11.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Healthcare API Product Offered

11.6.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. News

11.7 Practice Fusion, Inc.

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Healthcare API Product Offered

11.7.3 Practice Fusion, Inc. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Practice Fusion, Inc. News

11.8 Greenway Health, LLC.

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Healthcare API Product Offered

11.8.3 Greenway Health, LLC. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Greenway Health, LLC. News

11.9 eClinicalWorks

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Healthcare API Product Offered

11.9.3 eClinicalWorks Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 eClinicalWorks News

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3487474-global-healthcare-api-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com