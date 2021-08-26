HEALTHCARE API MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Patient-centric healthcare is an emerging trend in healthcare delivery, which has resulted into better outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and improvement in care quality. Emergence of a host of services, such as remote patient monitoring and wearable medical devices, has increased the demand for healthcare API solutions, which assist patients to know details about experience, specialty, and timing of a doctor before consulting them.
The global healthcare API market is driven by increase in adoption of API-integrated electronic health records (EHRs), which provide ease of data accessibility. In addition, frequent upgradations and rise in initiatives by EHRs vendors and healthcare IT startups fuel the market growth.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Healthcare API will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Healthcare API market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare API market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Appointments
Payment
Electronic Health Record Access
Remote Patient Monitoring
Segmentation by application:
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Vendors
Patients
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3487474-global-healthcare-api-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation
General Electric Company
MuleSoft, Inc.
Epic Systems Corporation.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Practice Fusion, Inc.
Greenway Health, LLC.
eClinicalWorks
Apple Inc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Healthcare API market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Healthcare API market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Healthcare API players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Healthcare API with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Healthcare API Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Healthcare API Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Healthcare API Segment by Type
2.2.1 Appointments
2.2.2 Payment
2.2.3 Medical Device (Wearable)
2.2.4 Electronic Health Record Access
2.2.5 Remote Patient Monitoring
2.3 Healthcare API Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Healthcare API Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Healthcare API Segment by Application
2.4.1 Healthcare Providers
2.4.2 Healthcare Payers
2.4.3 Vendors
2.4.4 Patients
2.5 Healthcare API Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Healthcare API Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Healthcare API by Players
3.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Healthcare API Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare API Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Healthcare API Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Healthcare API Product Offered
11.1.3 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. News
11.2 Microsoft Corporation
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Healthcare API Product Offered
11.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Microsoft Corporation News
11.3 General Electric Company
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Healthcare API Product Offered
11.3.3 General Electric Company Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 General Electric Company News
11.4 MuleSoft, Inc.
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Healthcare API Product Offered
11.4.3 MuleSoft, Inc. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 MuleSoft, Inc. News
11.5 Epic Systems Corporation.
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Healthcare API Product Offered
11.5.3 Epic Systems Corporation. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Epic Systems Corporation. News
11.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Healthcare API Product Offered
11.6.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. News
11.7 Practice Fusion, Inc.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Healthcare API Product Offered
11.7.3 Practice Fusion, Inc. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Practice Fusion, Inc. News
11.8 Greenway Health, LLC.
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Healthcare API Product Offered
11.8.3 Greenway Health, LLC. Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Greenway Health, LLC. News
11.9 eClinicalWorks
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Healthcare API Product Offered
11.9.3 eClinicalWorks Healthcare API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 eClinicalWorks News
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3487474-global-healthcare-api-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com