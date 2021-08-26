Hockey Equipment Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025

The global Hockey Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hockey Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hockey Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

One driver in the market is use of better raw materials resulting in premiumization. The use of high-tech hockey sticks of superior technology is currently in trend. Integran Technologies uses Nanovate, a nanocrystalline metal to manufacture high-tech hockey sticks. This technology helps to avoid the formation of microfractures in the sticks, a pricey problem for amateur and professional players. These hockey sticks are engineered with a thin coating of Nanovate to the lower 24 inches of the sticks to offer a flex for a slap shot. The blade has a foam core construction that gives it a high balance point.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAUER Hockey

CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear

Grays of Cambridge

GRYPHON HOCKEY

SHER-WOOD

TK Hockey Equipment

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sticks

Protective Gear

Footwear

Others

Segment by Application

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Retail

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Hockey Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hockey Equipment

1.2 Hockey Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hockey Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sticks

1.2.3 Protective Gear

1.2.4 Footwear

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Hockey Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hockey Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Specialty Stores

1.3.3 Department Stores

1.3.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.5 Online Retail

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Hockey Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hockey Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Hockey Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Hockey Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Hockey Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hockey Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hockey Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hockey Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hockey Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hockey Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hockey Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hockey Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hockey Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hockey Equipment Business

7.1 BAUER Hockey

7.1.1 BAUER Hockey Hockey Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hockey Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BAUER Hockey Hockey Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear

7.2.1 CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear Hockey Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hockey Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CanAm Underwater Hockey Gear Hockey Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Grays of Cambridge

7.3.1 Grays of Cambridge Hockey Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hockey Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Grays of Cambridge Hockey Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GRYPHON HOCKEY

7.4.1 GRYPHON HOCKEY Hockey Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hockey Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GRYPHON HOCKEY Hockey Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SHER-WOOD

7.5.1 SHER-WOOD Hockey Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hockey Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SHER-WOOD Hockey Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TK Hockey Equipment

7.6.1 TK Hockey Equipment Hockey Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hockey Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 TK Hockey Equipment Hockey Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Hockey Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hockey Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hockey Equipment

8.4 Hockey Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

Continued…

