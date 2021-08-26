Homogenizers Market Size Is Expected To Cross USD 2 Billion By 2022
Summary
Global Homogenizers Market Information by Type (Ultrasonic, Pressure, and Mechanical) by Technology (Single-valve Assembly and Two-valve Assembly), by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022-
Market Scenario
Homogenizers are equipment used to mix two non-soluble products into uniform consistency which helps to eliminate or reduce the separation. There is seen a rise in demand for Homogenizers in the industries such as food & dairy, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and biotechnology. The food & beverage sector is estimated to have the largest share in the forecasted period sue to the increased adoption of the homogenization techniques. Such equipment provides several advantages as they reduces the microbiological activity, offering new categories of products and increasing their shelf-life.
The global Homogenizers market size holds a value of around USD 1.2 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 2 Billion at a CAGR of approximately 4.3% by 2022.
Key Players
The key players of global Homogenizers market report are Krones AG, GEA Group, SPX Corporation, Sonic Corporation, Avestin Inc., Bertoli s.r.l, FBF Italia s.r.l, PHD Technology International LLC, Microfluidics International Corporation, Ekato Holding GmbH, Alitec, and Simes SA.
Target Audience
- Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers
- Technology and equipment providers
- Research Institute / Education Institute
- Potential Investors
- Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Regional Analysis of Global Homogenizers Market
The Asia-Pacific region has the largest share in the Homogenizers Market and this growth is expected to continue throughout the forecasted period. Emerging countries like China and India are witnessing a growing food and dairy industry resulting in an increased demand in Homogenizers. Hence these factors will keep driving the market of Homogenizers in the region.
Product Analysis
- Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types
Additional Information
- Regulatory Landscape
- Pricing Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
Geographic Analysis
- Geographical analysis across 15 countries
Company Information
- Profiling of 10 key market players
- In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title
- Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies
Study Objectives of Global Homogenizers Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Homogenizers Market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To Analyze the Global Homogenizers Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to five main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World (ROW)
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, Technology, End-use and by Region.
- To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Homogenizers Market
