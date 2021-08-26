Hydraulic Excavator 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hydraulic Excavator Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

— Excavators are heavy construction equipment which are used to dig out soil from the ground or to move large objects. It tremendously enhances productivity of any construction work. These are available in wide range of sizes and capacities, depending on magnitude of work to be done. Majority of excavators currently in use are based on the principle of hydraulics. Functioning and movement of a hydraulic excavator is accomplished through the use of hydraulic fluid, with hydraulic cylinders and hydraulic motors. These type of excavators consist of a chassis, boom, and bucket, and move via tracks or wheels. It is used for a wide variety of applications, but are commonly used for transportation of large amounts of materials, such as minerals.

The global excavators market is expected to grow in future due to increasing urbanization, rising construction expenditure, and improving economy. Key trends of this market include high demand in the fuel-efficient excavator, rapid technological advancements, use of IoT in construction, increasing demand from the rental market and rising adoption for other applications. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent emission norms and high maintenance of hydraulic excavators.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the predicted period. The rise in infrastructure developments and rapid urbanization in the emerging economies in the region and the rise of commodity prices and mining activities in countries such as China, will drive the market’s growth prospects in this region.

The global Hydraulic Excavator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydraulic Excavator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydraulic Excavator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Loader Backhoe

Bucket Wheel Excavator

Midi Excavator

Others

Segment by Application

Building Construction

Mining Engineering

Traffic Construction

Others

