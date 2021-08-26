Jellies and Gummies Market Size, Status, Export, Import and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Jellies and Gummies Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2025. Jellies and Gummies Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Haribo, Mederer, Albanese, Giant Gummy Bears, Perfetti Van Melle, Arcor, Hershey, Yupi, Goody Good Stuff, Jelly Belly, HSU FU CHI (Nestle), Guanshengyuan, Yake, Wowo Group

Summary

Jellies and Gummies are candies that have a hard sugar shell with a soft center. There is a clear distinction between a gummy and jelly candy. Gummy candy, as the name suggests, has a gummy texture. Not quite like chewing rubber bands or calamari, but certainly more elastic than any other soft candy. Since gelatin is the only material that gives that texture, by definition, gummies are made with gelatin. Jelly candies are solidified using carbohydrates, not proteins. So, a jelly bean center is usually made with corn starch. Other jelling ingredients are pectin, tapioca, and potato or arrowroot starch.

The global Jellies and Gummies market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Haribo

Mederer

Albanese

Giant Gummy Bears

Perfetti Van Melle

Arcor

Hershey

Yupi

Goody Good Stuff

Jelly Belly

HSU FU CHI (Nestle)

Guanshengyuan

Yake

Wowo Group

Major applications as follows:

Consumer aged under 14

Consumer aged 15 to 31

Consumer aged 31 and older

Major Type as follows:

Traditional Jellies and Gummies

Functional Jellies and Gummies

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

