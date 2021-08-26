Metamaterials Technologies market size, analysis, share, outlook to 2025
In 2018, the global Metamaterials Technologies market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Metamaterials Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metamaterials Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kymeta
Metamaterial Technologies Inc (MTI)
Metamagnetics
Echodyne
Evolv Technology
Medical Wireless Sensing (MediWise)
Applied EM
Alight Technologies
Fractal Antenna Systems (FRACTAL)
Multiwave Technologies
NKT Photonics
Flir Systems
Sandvik Materials Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Radio and Microwave Metamaterials
Photonic Metamaterials
Terahertz Metamaterials
Acoustic Metamaterials
Infrared Metamaterials
Ultraviolet (UV) Metamaterials
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication and Radar
Medical Imaging and Industrial Imaging
Solar
Acoustic Devices
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Metamaterials Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Metamaterials Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metamaterials Technologies are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.