NETWORK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE IN TELECOM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
Telecom network management software helps telecom service providers improve customer experience, reduce customer churn, and participate in intelligent network planning.
Due to the rapid growth of the telecommunications industry, the growth of global network management software in the telecommunications market will be very rapid.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Network Management Software In Telecom will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Network Management Software In Telecom market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Network Management Software In Telecom market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Configuration
Control
Segmentation by application:
Personal
Enterprise
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Ericsson
Loop Telecommunication International
Xoriant
Nokia Solutions and Networks
Hewlett Packard
CA Technologies
IBM
Asentria
IToolsOnline
IRIS Network Systems
Fujitsu
Huawei
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Network Management Software In Telecom market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Network Management Software In Telecom market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Network Management Software In Telecom players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Segment by Type
2.2.1 Configuration
2.2.2 Control
2.2.3 Supervision
2.3 Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Network Management Software In Telecom Segment by Application
2.4.1 Personal
2.4.2 Enterprise
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Network Management Software In Telecom by Players
3.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Ericsson
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered
11.1.3 Ericsson Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Ericsson News
11.2 Loop Telecommunication International
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered
11.2.3 Loop Telecommunication International Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Loop Telecommunication International News
11.3 Xoriant
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered
11.3.3 Xoriant Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Xoriant News
11.4 Nokia Solutions and Networks
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered
11.4.3 Nokia Solutions and Networks Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Nokia Solutions and Networks News
11.5 Hewlett Packard
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered
11.5.3 Hewlett Packard Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Hewlett Packard News
11.6 CA Technologies
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered
11.6.3 CA Technologies Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 CA Technologies News
11.7 IBM
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered
11.7.3 IBM Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 IBM News
11.8 Asentria
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered
11.8.3 Asentria Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Asentria News
11.9 IToolsOnline
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered
11.9.3 IToolsOnline Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 IToolsOnline News
11.10 IRIS Network Systems
11.10.1 Company Details
……Continued
