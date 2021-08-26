NETWORK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE IN TELECOM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Telecom network management software helps telecom service providers improve customer experience, reduce customer churn, and participate in intelligent network planning.

Due to the rapid growth of the telecommunications industry, the growth of global network management software in the telecommunications market will be very rapid.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Network Management Software In Telecom will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Network Management Software In Telecom market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Network Management Software In Telecom market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Configuration

Control

Segmentation by application:

Personal

Enterprise

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Ericsson

Loop Telecommunication International

Xoriant

Nokia Solutions and Networks

Hewlett Packard

CA Technologies

IBM

Asentria

IToolsOnline

IRIS Network Systems

Fujitsu

Huawei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Network Management Software In Telecom market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Network Management Software In Telecom market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Network Management Software In Telecom players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Segment by Type

2.2.1 Configuration

2.2.2 Control

2.2.3 Supervision

2.3 Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Network Management Software In Telecom Segment by Application

2.4.1 Personal

2.4.2 Enterprise

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Network Management Software In Telecom by Players

3.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Network Management Software In Telecom Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Ericsson

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered

11.1.3 Ericsson Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Ericsson News

11.2 Loop Telecommunication International

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered

11.2.3 Loop Telecommunication International Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Loop Telecommunication International News

11.3 Xoriant

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered

11.3.3 Xoriant Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Xoriant News

11.4 Nokia Solutions and Networks

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered

11.4.3 Nokia Solutions and Networks Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Nokia Solutions and Networks News

11.5 Hewlett Packard

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered

11.5.3 Hewlett Packard Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Hewlett Packard News

11.6 CA Technologies

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered

11.6.3 CA Technologies Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CA Technologies News

11.7 IBM

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered

11.7.3 IBM Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 IBM News

11.8 Asentria

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered

11.8.3 Asentria Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Asentria News

11.9 IToolsOnline

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Network Management Software In Telecom Product Offered

11.9.3 IToolsOnline Network Management Software In Telecom Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 IToolsOnline News

11.10 IRIS Network Systems

11.10.1 Company Details

……Continued

