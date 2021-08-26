Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2019: Major Key Players 2025 – Areva SA, Babcock International Group PLC, Enercon Services, NorthStar Group Services, Fluor Corporation, Studsvik AB, Nuvia Limited, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) & others

The nuclear decommissioning market size is likely to rise at a CAGR of over 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. Strengthening of the government policies towards shutdown and dismantling of nuclear power plant operations have adversely impacted the nuclear energy sector over the recent years. Enhancement of renewable energy targets for catering to the ever increasing electricity demand has begun to overshadow the nuclear power generation industry. These factors coupled with the occurrence of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster have favored the development of the nuclear decommissioning industry, further resulting in rapid shutdown and phase out of pressurized water, boiling water, and other reactors worldwide.

Adroit Market Research launched a new report on the “Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size 2017, Segmentation By Reactor Type (Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa) and Forecasts 2018 – 2027, 2028 – 2037 & 2037 – 2047”. The nuclear decommissioning industry report provides an exhaustive combination of qualitative and quantitative insights from 2016 to 2047. The nuclear decommissioning market has been segmented on the basis of reactor type and region respectively. The segmentation by reactor type covered in the report includes estimates and analysis from 2016 to 2027.

U.S. Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

The nuclear decommissioning market size and estimates for each of the regions and key countries have been provided in terms of volume (megawatts, MW) and revenue (USD billion). Furthermore, these estimates have been divided into three sections of the time period viz. 2016 to 2027, 2028 to 2037 and 2038 to 2047 respectively. The report further comprises in-detail profiles of the major players operating in the nuclear decommissioning industry.

The advent of the nuclear decommissioning market especially in the U.S. has intensified the competition between industry players with implementation of growth strategies mainly including mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures. Some of the growth strategies utilized by key players in the U.S. nuclear decommissioning market include:

In 2017, Areva SA and NorthStar Group Services, Inc. formed a joint venture namely “Accelerated Decommissioning Partners (ADP)” for acquisition and decommissioning of shutdown nuclear reactors in the U.S. This strategy is anticipated to fast-track the U.S. nuclear decommissioning market size over the years ahead.

In 2018, The Vermont Public Utility Commission based in U.S. approved the sale of its Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant to NorthStar Group Services, Inc. This sale has been initiated as a consequence of NorthStar’s commitment to decommission the plant prior to the schedule. This strategic move is projected to boost the company’s position in the U.S. nuclear decommissioning market over the years ahead.

By the end of 2018, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy has announced its plans to acquire the decommissioning technology business assets of REI Nuclear LLC, a U.S. company based in Columbia and South Carolina. This acquisition is likely to enable GE Hitachi to strengthen its supply chain in the rapidly developing U.S. nuclear decommissioning market in the future.

Key segments of the global nuclear decommissioning market

Reactor Type Overview, 2016-2027 (Megawatts) (USD Billion)

Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

Boiling water reactor (BWR)

Others

Regional Overview, 2016-2027, 2028-2037 & 2038-2047 (Megawatts) (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

