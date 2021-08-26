ONLINE GROUP BUYING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025
Group buying, also known as collective buying, offers products and services at significantly reduced prices on the condition that a minimum number of buyers would make the purchase.
In China, group buys usually happened when dealing with industrial items such as single-board computers.
In 2017, the global Online Group Buying market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Group Buying development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Alibaba
Groupon
Plum District
Crowd Savings
LivingSocial
Eversave
Roozt
Jasmere
Mamapedia
Dealster
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2B
B2C
Market segment by Application, split into
Books, Music, Movies and Video Games
Toys
Consumer Electrics and Computers
Outdoor
Cosmetics
Household Appliances
Furniture and Homeware
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Group Buying development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
