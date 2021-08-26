ONLINE LENDING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Online lending, also known as social lending and P2P lending, refers to the direct lending between individuals through Internet Platforms.Individuals include natural persons, legal persons and other organizations.As a new lending platform, the rapid growth of online lending puts pressure on traditional lending and forces its transformation.
Alternative financing channels like online lending have re-configured how people today are able to access credit.
In 2017, the global Online Lending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Lending development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Zopa
Daric
Pave
Mintos
Lendix
RateSetter
Canstar
Faircent
Upstart
Funding Circle
Prosper
CircleBack Lending
Peerform
Lending Club
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Individuals
Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Lending development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
