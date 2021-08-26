Outdoor Eating, 2019 by B&Q Argos Bunnings/ Homebase Tesco Amazon Asda John Lewis B&M Sainsbury’s Wilko

The “Outdoor Eating, 2018″, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the outdoor eating market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on gas barbecues, disposable barbecues and picnicware. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK outdoor eating survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

The outdoor eating market will grow in 2018 but be driven by inflation as volumes fall by 0.1% as demand for multi-use large barbecues – accounting for 51.6% of the overall market – fell. This was in response to consumer unwillingness to spend on big-ticket items due to a lack of disposable income, volatile weather conditions, and a trend of declining outdoor space in a subdued housing market. Customers trading down to discounters and grocers will also dent growth in this category.

Scope

– Constrained shoppers cutting back on major purchases has stifled growth within outdoor eating as customers cut back on big-ticket discretionary purchases. The better weather spurred growth of disposable barbecues and picnicware however.

– The discounters and grocers are 2018’s share winners as they offer greater convenience for smaller, impulse driven purchases

– The rise of the grocers has been re-iterated by all of the big four appearing in the top 10 for retailer usage and gaining traction among younger, less affluent shoppers.

Reasons to buy

– How will online impact the customer decision journey within outdoor eating?

– What can the grocers do to maintain their current momentum?

– Identify which customer demographics the leading retailers are not catering to and what is important to those customers.

Companies Mentioned:

B&Q

Argos

Bunnings/ Homebase

Tesco

Amazon

Asda

John Lewis

B&M

Sainsbury’s

Wilko

