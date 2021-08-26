PAWN MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
A pawnbroker is an individual or business (pawnshop or pawn shop) that offers secured loans to people, with items of personal property used as collateral.
While many items can be pawned, pawnshops typically accept jewelry, musical instruments, home audio equipment, computers, video game systems, televisions, cameras, power tools, firearms, and other relatively valuable items as collateral
In 2017, the global Pawn market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pawn status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pawn development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
New Liberty Loans
Soundview
New York Loan
EZ Pawn
Pico Union
A Plus A
Strtori Jewelry and Pawn
Exakt
City Pfand
Leopold
Fish Brothers
Attenborough Jewellers and Pawnbrokers
H and T Pawnbrokers
PawnDirect
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Jewelry
Electronics
Collectibles
Musical Instruments
Gold
Silver
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Residents
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pawn status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pawn development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pawn Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Jewelry
1.4.3 Electronics
1.4.4 Collectibles
1.4.5 Musical Instruments
1.4.6 Gold
1.4.7 Silver
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pawn Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprises
1.5.3 Residents
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pawn Market Size
2.2 Pawn Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pawn Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Pawn Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Pawn Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pawn Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Pawn Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Pawn Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Pawn Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Pawn Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Pawn Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 New Liberty Loans
12.1.1 New Liberty Loans Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pawn Introduction
12.1.4 New Liberty Loans Revenue in Pawn Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 New Liberty Loans Recent Development
12.2 Soundview
12.2.1 Soundview Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pawn Introduction
12.2.4 Soundview Revenue in Pawn Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Soundview Recent Development
12.3 New York Loan
12.3.1 New York Loan Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pawn Introduction
12.3.4 New York Loan Revenue in Pawn Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 New York Loan Recent Development
12.4 EZ Pawn
12.4.1 EZ Pawn Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pawn Introduction
12.4.4 EZ Pawn Revenue in Pawn Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 EZ Pawn Recent Development
12.5 Pico Union
12.5.1 Pico Union Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pawn Introduction
12.5.4 Pico Union Revenue in Pawn Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Pico Union Recent Development
12.6 A Plus A
12.6.1 A Plus A Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pawn Introduction
12.6.4 A Plus A Revenue in Pawn Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 A Plus A Recent Development
12.7 Strtori Jewelry and Pawn
12.7.1 Strtori Jewelry and Pawn Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pawn Introduction
12.7.4 Strtori Jewelry and Pawn Revenue in Pawn Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Strtori Jewelry and Pawn Recent Development
12.8 Exakt
12.8.1 Exakt Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pawn Introduction
12.8.4 Exakt Revenue in Pawn Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Exakt Recent Development
12.9 City Pfand
12.9.1 City Pfand Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Pawn Introduction
12.9.4 City Pfand Revenue in Pawn Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 City Pfand Recent Development
12.10 Leopold
12.10.1 Leopold Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
……Continued
