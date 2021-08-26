Popcorn Market in Colombia-Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Popcorn — bagged popcorn, both popped and un-popped (i.e. requires heating to pop).

Popcorn market in Colombia registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.86% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of COP 145,824.26 Million in 2017, an increase of 4.79% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 6.66% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2013, when it increased by 3.44% over 2012.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012–2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Popcorn and its variants Microwaveable Popcorn, Ready-to-Eat Popcorn & Unpopped Corn.

Furthermore, the research handbook details overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Colombia’s Popcorn (Savory Snacks) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

Scope:

– Overall Popcorn (Savory Snacks) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

— Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014–2017.

Reasons to buy:

– Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Popcorn (Savory Snacks) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

— Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, distribution trends.

— Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

— Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Popcorn Market Overview

2 Colombia Popcorn Market Analytics, 2012–22

2.1 Popcorn Value Analytics, 2012–22

2.1.1 Popcorn Market by Value, 2012–22

2.1.2 Popcorn Market Value by Segments, 2012–22

2.2 Popcorn Volume Analytics, 2012–22

2.2.1 Popcorn Market by Volume, 2012–22

2.2.2 Popcorn Market Volume by Segments, 2012–22

3 Colombia Popcorn Market Analytics, by Segment 2012–22

3.1 Microwaveable Popcorn Analytics, 2012–22

3.1.1 Microwaveable Popcorn Market by Value, 2012–22

3.1.2 Microwaveable Popcorn Market by Volume, 2012–22

3.2 Ready-to-Eat Popcorn Analytics, 2012–22

3.2.1 Ready-to-Eat Popcorn Market by Value, 2012–22

3.2.2 Ready-to-Eat Popcorn Market by Volume, 2012–22

3.3 Unpopped Corn Analytics, 2012–22

3.3.1 Unpopped Corn Market by Value, 2012–22

3.3.2 Unpopped Corn Market by Volume, 2012–22

4 Colombia Popcorn Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014–17

4.1 Popcorn Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014–17

5 Appendix

5.1 Definitions

5.1.1 Category Definitions

5.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

5.1.3 Volume Units and Aggregations

5.1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

5.1.5 Exchange Rates

5.1.6 Methodology Summary

5.2 About GlobalData

5.3 Disclaimer

