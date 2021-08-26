Renal Disease Market 2019 – Industry Growth, Treatments, Competitive Landscape, Analysis, Size and Share to 2023

The Global Renal Disease Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 93,375.70 million in 2017. Renal diseases can be classified as chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Renal diseases may cause kidney failure. When CKD worsens, it eventually leads to ESRD. As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease Report 2015, more than 6,61,000 Americans had kidney failure.

Renal disease also known as kidney diseases that affects the functioning of kidneys. According to National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 10% of world’s population is suffering from chronic kidney diseases. Global Renal disease Market is growing moderately.

The Renal Disease Market is accruing and expected to gain further prominence over the forecast period mainly due to the growing prevalence of chronic Renal Disease, technological advancements and availability of effective treatments.

The growing prevalence of renal diseases is leading the market growth. Increasing R&D activities and clinical trials are major driving forces of the market. Increasing acquaintance and awareness among the patients, growing healthcare sector, government initiatives and new product launches are key factors for the global renal disease market.

Renal Disease Market – Major Players

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market: Abbott (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Baxter (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), NephroGenex, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Shire Pharmaceuticals Limited (Republic of Ireland), and others.

Renal Disease Market – Segmentation

The Renal Disease Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Types: Comprises Acute Kidney Problems, Chronic Kidney Diseases, and other.

Segmentation By Diagnosis: Comprises Blood tests, Urine tests, Imaging tests, Removing a sample of kidney tissue for testing, and other.

Segmentation By Treatment: Comprises Medications, Dialysis, Kidney transplant, Surgery, Diet and others.

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Renal Disease Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several major players, having international recognition; the global market of Renal Disease appears to be highly fragmented and competitive. Marketers compete based upon price and brand reinforcement. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Key Players operating in the market compete based on pricing, innovation and service. In view of growth and immense revenue generation opportunities potential that market is currently demonstrating is in turn attracting several new entrants to enter the Renal Disease market.

The renal disease market is one of the growing markets and attracting many players towards it. Major brands are holding largest share in this market while medium and small companies are also performing well. The main focus of most of the companies is R&D and new product development. Increasing funding in R&D is showing positive impact on market and leading the market growth. These companies are also working with hospitals to provide better solutions to the patients. Changing healthcare practices and rapid adoption of new techniques are creating many opportunities in this market. The market for renal diseases in emerging economies is rising and major players are focusing on these regions.

Renal Disease Market – Regional Analysis

Considering the global scenario of the renal disease market, North America was holding largest market share in global renal disease market in 2016. While the European market is second largest, especially Western Europe is growing with faster rate and contributes largest share in European market. Due to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness for the new products and therapies, Asia-Pacific region will be fastest growing market for renal disease during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at steady pace during the forecast period.

