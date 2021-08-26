Renewable Energy Market Thematic Research Analysis Of Key Major Players Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Vestas Wind Systems

For reasons of energy security and reduction in CO2 emissions, the global power sector has witnessed a gradual shift from conventional power- generating sources toward renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, biopower, and geothermal. Governments worldwide are providing support measures and have committed to a certain share of renewables in the overall power mix. To help implement these measures, numerous incentives have been put in place for renewable energy development and to offer a level playing field.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2282586

With the changing geopolitical scenario in the oil and gas supply markets in the Middle East, renewable energy is turning out to be a bright area in the global energy economy. In the past couple of years, renewable market growth rates were higher when compared with conventional fuel market rates due to the rise in penetration of renewable energy and development of this market. The growth of renewable power has gained momentum in the past decade in various countries, helped by a supportive policy and regulatory framework, reduced cost of renewable electricity generation attained due to technological advances, rising electricity demand, energy security, and environmental concerns. Renewable energy is being utilized in power generation, transport fuels, rural/off-grid power supply, and heating and cooling.

Scope

– This report analyses the global power sector.

– Governments worldwide are providing support measures and have committed to a certain share of renewables in the overall power mix. To help implement these measures, numerous incentives have been put in place for renewable energy development and to offer a level playing field.

– The research highlights leaders in the wind and solar markets, categorized under three segments of the renewable energy value chain.

Reasons to buy

– The report highlights some of the big players in the renewable energy industry and where do they sit in the value chain.

– It analyses the main trends in the renewable energy industry over the next 12-24 months.

– It provides a brief of the renewable industry, explaining wind and solar power, offering competitive analysis and highlighting significant mergers and acquisitions.

– The report discusses the value chains for both the wind and solar PV markets.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Vestas Wind Systems

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

GE Renewable Energy

Enercon

M. A. Mortenson Company

Blattner Holding Company

Iberdrola

NextEra Energy

Electricité de France

China Longyuan Power Group

Iberdrola

NextEra Energy

China Huaneng Group

Energias de Portugal

JinkoSolar

Trina Solar

JA Solar

Canadian Solar

Hanwha Q CELLS

SunPower Corporation

Golden Concord Holdings Ltd

State Power Investment Corp

Swinerton Renewable Energy

MVV Energie AG

State Power Investment Corp

NextEra Energy Inc

Southern Co

Enel SpA

Engie SA

Get More Information & Discount at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2282586

Major Points From Table Of Content:

PLAYERS 3

TRENDS 4

Wind power market trends 4

Solar PV power market trends 6

Macroeconomic and regulatory trends 7

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 8

Wind power 10

Solar power 11

Competitive analysis 12

Mergers and acquisitions 13

Timeline 15

VALUE CHAIN 16

Wind power value chain 16

Solar PV value chain 17

COMPANIES SECTION 19

Wind power equipment manufacturers 19

Wind power EPC companies 20

Wind farm utility owners 21

Solar PV equipment manufacturers 22

Solar power EPC companies 23

Solar farm utility owners 24

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 26

Else place an Inquire before Purchase http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2282586

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.