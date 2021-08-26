Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- UiPath, Automation Anywhere, WinAutomation, IBM, Blue Prism and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market



Robotic process automation (RPA) tools perform “if, then, else” statements on structured data, typically using a combination of user interface (UI) interactions, or by connecting to APIs to drive client servers, mainframes or HTML code. An RPA tool operates by mapping a process in the RPA tool language for the software “robot” to follow, with runtime allocated to execute the script by a control dashboard.

This report focuses on the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

UiPath

Automation Anywhere

WinAutomation

IBM

Blue Prism

PEGA

WorkFusion

Nintex

Automate

AutomationEdge

ReadSoft

TrueSight

Oracle

ProcessRobot

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



