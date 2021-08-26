SEAMLESS STEEL PIPES MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Seamless Steel Pipes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Seamless Steel Pipes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Tenaris
Chelpipe Group
OAO TMK
Vallourec
Interpipe
Syngenta
ArcelorMittal
U.S.Steel
NSSMC
Welspun
Ansteel
Baosteel
Hebei Shengtian Group Reaguan Pipeline
Hunan Standard Steel
Liaocheng TianRui Steel Pipe
Weifang East Steel Pipe
Torich International
Hunan Great Steel Pipe
Hebei Shengtian Pipe-Fitting Group
Liaocheng Xinpengyuan Metal Manufacturing
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Carbon Steel Pipe
Alloy Steel Pipe
Stainless Steel Pipe
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Petroleum & chemical
Automotive
Aviation & Aerospace
Construction & Building
Military
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Seamless Steel Pipes capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Seamless Steel Pipes manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
