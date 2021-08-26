Smart Carry-on Bags Market 2019, by Barracuda, Bluesmart, Fugu Luggage, AWAY, RADEN, Trunkster, Delsey, Modobag

This report studies the global market size of Smart Carry-on Bags in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Carry-on Bags in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smart Carry-on Bags market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2289036

Smart carry-on bags are suitcases or trolley bags that are incorporated with smart technology. Most notably, smart carry-on bags are equipped with location tracking technology through GPS. The bags are incorporated with other advanced features like integrated scales to help the luggage stay within weight limits. Smart carry-on bags have built-in batteries with USB ports to charge electronic devices.

The USB charging segment will account for the maximum share of the smart carry-on bags market throughout the next few years. Bluesmart, FUGU LUGGAGE, and Trunkster are some of the major brands offering smart carry-on bags or luggage with USB charger.

Several manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their customer reach by launching interactive websites. This in turn, drives the influx of online consumers since these websites provide expert advice on product use. The smart carry-on bags market will continue to grow in the online segment during the forecast period since these websites provide promotional offers and discounts. Amazon and eBay are some of the popular online stores that offer smart travel bags or luggage.

In 2017, the global Smart Carry-on Bags market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart Carry-on Bags market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Smart Carry-on Bags include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Smart Carry-on Bags include

Barracuda

Bluesmart

Fugu Luggage

AWAY

RADEN

Trunkster

Delsey

Modobag

Neit

Planet Traveler

Rimowa

Samsonite International

Traxpack

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2289036

Market Size Split by Type

USB Charging

Connectivity

Sensors

Market Size Split by Application

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-carry-on-bags-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]