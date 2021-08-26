Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2019, by Link AKC, PetPace, Scollar, Wagz, Whistle Labs, Radio Systems, RAWR
This report studies the global market size of Smart-Connected Pet Collars in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart-Connected Pet Collars in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Smart-Connected Pet Collars market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2290633
Pet accessories are specialty products that cater to the functional requirements of pets such as dogs, cats, rabbits, and other small animals. They include a variety of products such as toys, leashes, collars, and those related to feeding and bedding. Smart-connected pet collars are embedded with sensors, processors, connectivity features, and software to track and locate animals.
Pet owners prefer to foster dogs due to their adaptability and companionship they provide. Dogs are also used as service animals in sectors related health and security. In regions such as North America and Western Europe, the adoption rate of dogs is high that consequently, influences the adoption of smart-connected pet collars.
In Americas, the US will be the major revenue contributor to the connected pet collars market influenced by factors such as increase in smart technology users, high pet adoption rate, and growth in online purchases.
In 2017, the global Smart-Connected Pet Collars market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart-Connected Pet Collars market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Smart-Connected Pet Collars include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Smart-Connected Pet Collars include
Link AKC
PetPace
Scollar
Wagz
Whistle Labs
Radio Systems
RAWR
WUF
FitBark
KYON
To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2290633
Market Size Split by Type
Blueteeth
Wifi
GPS
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Dogs
Cats
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-connected-pet-collars-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]