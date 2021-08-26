Smart Home Market State of Play and Evolution Analysis Of Key Palyers- Etisalat,Verizon,BT,Singtel,Telstra,AT&T,HKT,Rogers,Comcast,Deutsche Telekom

“Smart Home State of Play and Evolution”, a research report by GlobalData, examines the smart home market dynamics and telco’s activities in smart homes. Leveraging primary and secondary research, the report provides an analytical overview of the smart home market, telco’s activities within the market and evolution of the market.

Telcos have already perceived the need to expand their portfolio beyond connectivity to monetize the growing smart home opportunity. The smart home ecosytem, market, and use cases are developing at a rapid pace. Telcos are trying to determine their role in this ecosystem and how they maximize on the opportunity.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2282598

The report is structured as follows –

– Section 1: Smart Home State of Play – this section provides an overview of the smart home ecosystem, defines the type of smart home solutions commercially available and assesses telco’s smart home offerings and go-to-market approaches

– Section 2: Drivers and Inhibitors of Smart Home Adoption – an analysis of the key drivers and inhibitors in the adoption of smart home solutions

– Section 3: Findings and Recommendations – we conclude the report with a set of key findings, critical considerations and recommendations for telcos and vendors pursuing the smart home opportunity

Scope

– The smart home ecosystem consists of devices and software, platforms, services, and connectivity

– A large number of telcos have no smart home offering

– On a global scale, interoperability of smart devices and solutions are the two biggest challenges that the industry is facing

– Smart home technology is rapidly evolving, providing new solutions aimed at improving various aspect of residential life and creating new revenue streams for telecom operators.

Reasons to buy

– This Global Outlook report provides an examination of the smart home market to help executives understand market dynamics, formulate effective product development plans, optimize resource allocation, and return on investment.

– The report discusses opportunities in the smart home market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for telcos.

– The report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help to understand the different approaches that telcos are adopting to foster their presence within the smart home value chain and ecosystem.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Etisalat

Verizon

BT

Singtel

Telstra

AT&T

HKT

Rogers

Comcast

Deutsche Telekom

Else place an Inquire before Purchase http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2282598

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.