Smoke Alarm Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Smoke Alarm Market synopsis

Global Smoke Alarm Market is expected to grow from USD 804.08 million in 2017 to USD 1.29 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period. A smoke alarm industry is an all-in-one, self-contained device that consists of a detector that senses smoke and thereby generate an alarm that can be an audible or visual warning. Rise in government initiatives regarding fire safety awareness and technological advancements in smoke alarms are the key drivers for the smoke alarm market. However, high cost of replacement of traditional smoke alarms with smart smoke detectors restrain the market growth.

Get Free Sample of Smoke Alarm Market Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7478

By sensor technology, the market is segmented into ionization smoke alarm, photoelectric smoke alarms, and combination or dual sensor smoke alarms. The combination/dual sensor market segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These category of smoke alarms are more reliable as they provide benefits such as more presice smoke detection and are easy to dispose in comparison to ionized smoke alarms that contain radioactive materials.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, academia & institutional, retail, healthcare, hospitality (hotel/leisure), BFSI, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. The residential segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The increase in the number of government mandate policies with regards to smoke alarms installation at residential spaces and growth in residential construction projects across the globe drive the smoke alarms market for residential segment.

The major players constantly focuses on growth strategies such as strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launch to enhance their product offerings and expand their market reach. For instance, in 2018, legrand announced the acquisition of the french hardware startup Netamato. Netamato, a leading manufacturer of smoke alarms integrated as a brand in Legrand’s portfolio.

Smoke Alarm Market Key players

The prominent players in the smoke alarm market are Johnson Controls Inc (US), Protec Fire Detection PLC (UK), Schneider Electric (France), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), United Technologies Corporation (US), Nest Labs (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Legrand (France), Newell Brands (US), Halma Plc (UK), Hochiki Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International (US), Secom Co., Ltd (Japan), Minimax Viking GmbH (Germany), Gentex (US), Schrack Seconet AG (Austria), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Smoke Alarm Market Segmentation

Smoke alarm market is segmented based on sensor technology, power backup, end-user, and region.

By sensor technology, the market is segregated into ionization smoke alarm, photoelectric smoke alarms, and combination or dual sensor smoke alarms.

On the basis of power backup, the market is segmented battery powered, hardwired, and hardwired with battery backup.

By end-user, the market is segmented residential, academia & institutional, retail, healthcare, hospitality (hotel/leisure), BFSI, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Smoke Alarm Market Competitive Analysis

The smoke alarm market has witnessed the rising demand across the globe owing to government mandate policies in developed economies such as the US to install smoke alarms in residential premises. Key players to further strenghten their market position have opted for partnerships and new product launches as their key organic growth strategy. In december 2018, FirstAlert launched a new OneLinksmart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm that works with both Apple HomeKit and Amazon Echo connected home support.

Browse more details on this Smoke Alarm Market report @: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smoke-alarm-market-7478

Smoke Alarm Market Regional analysis

The global market for smoke alarm market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of smoke alarm market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the smoke alarm market from 2018 to 2023 as the region has a sustainable and well-established economy and the region witnesses stringent government mandates with regards to smoke alarms installation in residential and commercial space. Furthermore, the presence of the leading manufacturers in the region further drive the smoke alarm market in these regions.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributable to factors including ongoing infrastructure development, rapid pace of urbanisation, and rise in number of residential and commercial spaces including healthcare centers, educational institutions, and malls.

Intended Audience

Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Smoke detector technology platform developers

Smoke detectors semiconductor device manufacturers

Component manufacturers

Product manufacturers (ODMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

ODM and OEM technology solution providers

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

Distributors and traders

Research organizations

Organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]