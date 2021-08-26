Software Licensing Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Status, Emerging Trends and Revenue by Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Software Licensing Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Software Licensing Market – Overview

With the widespread availability of software and the ability of users to access it easily has given way to various copyright related issues. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports linked to the semiconductors and electronics sector amongst others recently made available a report on this sector. The software licensing industry is estimated to develop at an 8.6 per cent of CAGR between 2017 and 2023 while earning revenues worth USD$ 14.34 billion in the forecast period.

The necessity of complying with relevant laws and regulation has given further importance to the demand for software licensing. The prevalence of software piracy has further boosted the demand of the market and has also significantly increased the number of suppliers in the market space. Software licensing is also considered time and labor effective as it reduces the need for unnecessary regulation and expensive legal procedures.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2018 A US-based global technology solutions supplier for businesses functioning in the extremely regulated industries, Xybion Corporation stated recently that Jai Research Foundation which is a leading CRO with global operations in the U.S, U.K and Japan and is based out of India has signed a software licensing agreement for Pristima which is Xybion’s flagship preclinical solution, and Savante which is its popular module for creation of FDA compliant SEND submissions. This contract is the end of a thorough search by JRF Global to discover a best-of-breed preclinical solution that would effectively serve its business needs and requirements.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Software Licensing Market are –Accenture Plc. (Ireland), IBM Corporation (U.S), Agilis International (U.S), HP Inc. (U.S), Dimension Data (South Africa), Inishtech Technology Ventures Ltd (Ireland), Flexera Software (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), and Moduslink Global Solutions, Inc.(U.S), Safenet Inc. (U.S) among others.

Industry Segments

The Software Licensing sector has been divided into the category of Deployment, Licensing Type, End -users and region.

By Deployment : On-Premise, Cloud-Based and others. On premise deployment is expected to demonstrate an increased level of growth in the forecast period.

: On-Premise, Cloud-Based and others. On premise deployment is expected to demonstrate an increased level of growth in the forecast period. By Licensing Type : GNU General Public License, Proprietary license, Workstation licenses, End User License Agreement, Concurrent use license and others

: GNU General Public License, Proprietary license, Workstation licenses, End User License Agreement, Concurrent use license and others By Regions : Europe, APAC, North America and Rest of the World

: Europe, APAC, North America and Rest of the World By End-User: Human Resources, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, BFSI, Education and Research among others

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of industry for Software Licensing is covers region such as North America, Europe, Asia pacific and Rest of the World. The European market is one of the foremost regions across the world in terms of major market share in market for Software Licensing owing to the deployment of the market that has been categorized into on-premise and cloud-based. The North American region is an important region for the licensing market for software by revenues, owing to the existence of key vendors. While, The countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as Japan, China and South Korea are emerging markets for the Software Licensing sector. Nonetheless, this industry has massive potential for growth.

Intended Audience

Software Licensing Providers

Government and licensing Providers

Law enforcement

Consultancy firms/advisory firms

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

