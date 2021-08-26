Spirulina Powder 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12.03% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Spirulina Powder Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

— Spirulina Powder Market 2018

Spirulina is a biomass of blue-green algae. The processed form of this biomass is generally consumed as a dietary supplement or whole food. It is rich in nutrients and offers numerous health benefits.

The analysts forecast the global spirulina powder market to grow at a CAGR of 12.03 % during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spirulina powder market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spirulina powder.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3016867-global-spirulina-powder-market-2018-2022

The report, Global Spirulina Powder Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cyanotech Corporation (CC)

• DIC Corporation

• E.I.D. – Parry

• Naturya

• NOW Foods

Market driver

• Increasing influence of organized retailing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Challenges in distribution of spirulina powder

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing popularity of online retailing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3016867-global-spirulina-powder-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Global spirulina powder-based food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global spirulina powder-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and animal feed – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global spirulina powder-based cosmetics and personal care – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Spirulina powder market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Spirulina powder market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Spirulina powder market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Spirulina powder market in US

• Spirulina powder market in China

• Spirulina powder market in Germany

• Spirulina powder market in Japan

• Spirulina powder market in UK

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing popularity of online retailing

• Rise in popularity of vegan diet

• Increasing millennial population worldwide

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Cyanotech Corporation (CC)

• DIC Corporation

• E.I.D. – Parry

• Naturya

• NOW Foods

..…..Continued

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/spirulina-powder-2018-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-12-03-and-forecast-to-2022/305020

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 305020