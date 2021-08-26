Technical Innovations in O and M Sector in Wind Power Industry

Once a wind power plant (onshore or offshore) becomes operational, the operation and maintenance (O&M) cost accounts for approximately 30% of the total cost of energy from wind power plants. Offshore wind farms attract higher O&M costs in comparison to onshore wind farms due to higher turbine maintenance, high logistics costs, and lack of skilled manpower. Offshore wind farms accounted for 8.2% of the total wind O&M market in 2016 with a market size of $1.12 billion. It is estimated that offshore wind O&M will continue to grow to reach $5.04 billion, equating to an 18.4% share of the total wind power O&M market in 2025.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2282560

Therefore, development of new and innovative O&M techniques for reducing expenditure is important in terms of overall cost efficiency for wind power producers and the economic feasibility of projects. Cost reduction in O&M can be achieved by increased reliability of components, optimized operation, better control over technical conditions, technical solutions, improved maintenance, and better strategies for reduced downtime in case of failure. The report discusses in brief some of the ongoing innovative O&M trends in the wind power industry.

Scope

– The report discusses in detail the emerging O&M trends in wind power sector through automation, data analytics, smart technology and artificial intelligence for effective maintenance of wind power assets (both offshore and onshore) with minimal human inteference resulting in increased power generation and reduced cost of wind power.

Reasons to buy

– To gain detailed insight of prevalent O&M trends in the wind power sector and how integration of automation and AI in O&M can incraese operational efficiency of wind turbines, and optimize resource utilization by bringing down O&M costs resulting in increased clean energy generation with reduced energy cost.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Siemens Gamesa Rfenewable Energy (SGRE)

Lufthansa Aerial Services (LAS)

GE Renewable Energy

Blueye Robotics

MHI Vestas

Sentient Science

Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2282560

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.