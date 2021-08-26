Telecom Market 2019 Focus on Industry, Growth, Dynamic Research Analysis, Trend, Forecast Market Reports

GlobalData’s “Telecom Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Report August 2018 – January 2019”, examines executives’ opinions on the business outlook and procurement activities. Organizations can learn about key business priorities, changes in capital expenditure, global emerging and developed markets, procurement practices, and key information about the organizations’ digital transformation strategies along with investment in emerging technologies. Additionally, it provides information categorized by region and company types.

The highest percentages of telecom industry executives identify improving operational efficiency and expansion in the current market as the foremost priorities of telecom enterprises over the next six months. Moreover, companies are also focusing towards the new products development and stabilizing company’s finances to address growing telecom needs, revenue pressure, and operating margins. Furthermore, the US and China are the leading developed and emerging markets, respectively, that are expected to offer significant growth prospects to the telecom sector. While companies are facing critical challenges such as cost containment, rising competition, and market uncertainty, 54% of respondents anticipate a rise in M&A activities over the next six months to counter these challenges. Additionally, executives identified that new product development and IT infrastructure development are expected to gain significant increase in capital expenditure within the companies’ procurement budget. The survey also reveals that internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence are the key emerging technologies that are expected to gain investment in the telecom industry over the next two years.

– Key business priorities: examines the telecom companies’ important priorities for August 2018-January 2019

– Emerging and developed markets: provides information about key emerging and developed markets that are expected to offer significant growth over the next six months

– Change in M&A activity: analyzes telecom industry executives’ opinions on changes in merger and acquisition activities globally

– Business concerns: identifies major business concerns that are likely to impact manufacturers and suppliers

– Change in firm’s capital expenditure: tracks the changes expected to occur in capital expenditure towards different areas of the company

– Change in procurement activities, and resources and objectives: evaluates what percentage of change will occur in firm’s procurement activities and how its resources and objectives will shift over the next six months

– Procurement budget and expenditure outlook: projects procurement budget allocation and how expenditure will changes on average over the next six months within the telecom industry

– Supplier prices outlook: anticipate the changes that will occur in supplier prices within the global telecom market over the course of next six months

– Organizations’ digital transformation strategies and outlook: identifies executives’ perspectives towards the scope, barriers, and essentials of digital transformation within the telecom industry

– Prevalence of emerging technology: determines the expected technologies to gain investment among the telecom companies over the next two years.

– Improving operational efficiency, expansion in the current market, and new product development are the top three priorities for the telecom companies over the next six months

– The majority of respondents anticipate an increase or significant increase in the number of M&A activities within the global telecom industry over the next six months

– Increased use of technology and internal operating cost reduction are identified as the industry’s key procurement resources and objectives during August 2018-January 2019

– The majority of respondents indicate an increase or significant increase in the number of procurements activities towards both IT services and marketing activities over the next six months

– More than one-third of telecom industry executives expect a somewhat or significant increase in the supplier prices over the next six months

– Business innovation and operations enablement and innovation are expected to have the highest scope for digital transformation within the telecom industry.

