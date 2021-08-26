Tendinitis Treatment Market Booming in Americas & Europe With Top Players, Growth, Size, Major Drivers and Forecast to 2023

According to Market Research Future, the Global Tendinitis Treatment Market to provide readers with a clear view of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the coming years.

Tendinitis Treatment Market – Overview

Global Tendinitis Treatment Market in Americas & Europe will reach USD 13,099 MN by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period (2017-2023). In 2016, the market had valued at USD 7,525.3 MN.

Tendinitis or Tendonitis is one of the common sports injuries and hence, it is more prevalent among athletes, especially tennis and golf players, among others. Moreover, repetitive movement or disease condition such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, Reiter’s syndrome or lupus account for the major risk factors leading to the occurrences of tendonitis.

Thanks to the technological advances transpired in the medical science that there are various pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments available to manage the condition. With these multiple treatment options available. The tendinitis treatment market appears to be well-established and sorted.

Request Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5227

The tendinitis treatment market in the Americas & Europe is accruing rapidly mainly due to the increasing aging population. Geriatric people owing to their low immunity levels or gene alteration are more prone to diseases such as arthritis, joint or bone pain, epilepsy, etc. Also, the spreading awareness among patients about the availability of novel treatments to manage this condition escalates the market on the furthered heights.

Additional factors leading the growth of the market include the increasing prevalence of sports injuries, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. Also, the side effects of the treatment, i.e. use of NSAIDs leading to stomach upset, and Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding alongside the rising geriatric population fosters the market growth.

On the flip side, factors such as the pending patent expiries of many blockbuster drugs to manage tendinitis are expected to obstruct the market growth during the assessment period. Nevertheless, factors like the instigation of a large number of regulatory healthcare reforms and treatments are expected to support the market growth during the next few years.

Key Players:

Key players leading the tendinitis treatment market in Americas & Europe include Pfizer (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), Merck & Co. Inc. (Germany), Bayer (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Germany), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel) among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

April 26, 2018 – Samumed, LLC (US), a leader in Wnt research and development presented its latest preclinical and clinical data on the company’s investigational Wnt pathway inhibitors for the treatment of osteoarthritis (SM04690) and tendinopathy (SM04755) at the 2018 Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress in Liverpool, U.K.

Tendinitis Treatment Market in Americas & Europe – Segments

MRFR has segmented the report into four key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Type: Achilles Tendinitis, Supraspinatus Tendinitis, Tennis or Golfer’s Elbow, and De Quervain’s Tenosynovitis among others.

By Treatment: Diagnosis, Therapy, Shock Wave Therapy or Surgery, Medical Devices, and Devices among others.

By End-user: Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Research Centers, and Academic Institutes among others.

Browse Complete 128 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 30+ Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/tendinitis-treatment-industry-5227

By Regions : North America, South America, Rest-of-Americas, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the Rest-of-Europe.

Tendinitis Treatment Market in Americas & Europe – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the tendinitis treatments market with the major contributions due to the increasing demand for new treatment options, the rising prevalence of sports injuries, and diseases such as arthritis that can fuel the tendonitis pain. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada majorly contribute to the market growth in the region.

The increasing technological innovations in medical science are some of the factors substantiating market growth. Increasing investments into R&D to develop new techniques and higher per capita health care expenditures are some of the key driving forces fostering the growth of the regional market.

Moreover, the factors such as the rising occurrences of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis among the geriatric population, a well-established healthcare system, and the increasing number of surgical procedures propel the growth of the regional market.

The tendinitis treatment market in the European region stands at the second position in terms of the market size. The market exhibits a huge growth prospect for the review period. Besides, factors like financial support from the government for R&D activities, the increase in geriatric population and the increasing demand for tendinitis treatments and devices drive the market growth in the region.

Besides, the rising incidences of orthopedic diseases are contributing to the market growth in this region, generating a massive demand for the tendinitis management and devices during the assessment period.

Tendinitis Treatment Market in Americas & Europe –– Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive tendinitis treatment market appears to be fragmented characterized by the presence of several players and the substantial investments made by them in R&D activities to bring about innovations in the tendinitis management. Manufacturers of medical devices try to develop instruments that can offer a superior option for the treatment without much of the challenges in the surgical procedures.

Key players try to offer unique, cutting-edge treatments for tendinitis management to help patients by using devices with the controlled incremental expansion designs that allow physicians to optimize the pain treatment efficiently, literally, for each patient.

Check Discount at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5227

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]