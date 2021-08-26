Toluene Diisocyanates Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Region Forecast To 2023

Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) is an aromatic isocyanate, prepared from toluene, chlorobenzene, phosgene, and xylene among others raw materials. It is primarily used as a chemical intermediate in forms of isomers for manufacturing polyurethane products. It exists in two different forms of TDI, i.e, 2,4-toluene diisocyanate and 2,6-toluene diisocyanate.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7249

These forms are used to produce several applications, such as flexible foam, paints & coatings, elastomers, binders, adhesives and sealants, and others. Flexible foams are widely used in furniture, bedding, carpet underlay, mattresses, automotive seats, and packaging applications.

The key players operating in the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market are adopting various strategies such as product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, agreement, and R&D to gain significant market shares.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the prominent players in the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market are

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

LANXESS (Germany)

Covestro (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd (China)

Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd (China)

China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd (China)

Anderson Development (US).

Market Segmentation: –

The global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market has been segmented based on form, application, and region.

Avail Discount on this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7249

Based on form, the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market has been divided into 2,4-toluene diisocyanate and 2,6-toluene diisocyanate.

Based on application, the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market has been categorized as flexible foam, paints & coatings, elastomers, binders, adhesives and sealants, and others.

Regional Analysis: –

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five key regions studied for the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global toluene diisocyanates (TDI) market. Japan leads the innovation of products along with expansion of market applications in the region. China accounts for the major consumer of toluene diisocyanates (TDI), with more than quarter global market share in 2017.

North America and Europe are the other significant regional markets for toluene diisocyanates (TDI). U.S. and Germany are the leading countries for raising demand of PU foams, especially in furniture and automotive industry. Several manufacturers in the region focused on product innovation and advancements in processing technologies.

The complete report is available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/toluene-diisocyanates-market-7249

Intended Audience: –

Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI) manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Toluene Diisocyanates (TDI)

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

About Market Research Future: –

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact: –

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]