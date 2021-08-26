Toys Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Toys Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 177 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A toy is an item that is used in play, especially one designed for such use. Playing with toys can be an enjoyable means of training young children for life in society. Different materials like wood, clay, paper, and plastic are used to make toys. Many items are designed to serve as toys, but goods produced for other purposes can also be used. For instance, a small child may fold an ordinary piece of paper into an airplane shape and “fly it”. Newer forms of toys include interactive digital entertainment. Some toys are produced primarily as collectors’ items and are intended for display only.

Playing with toys is considered to be important when it comes to growing up and learning about the world around us. Younger children use toys to discover their identity, help their bodies grow strong, learn cause and effect, explore relationships, and practice skills they will need as adults. Adults on occasion use toys to form and strengthen social bonds, teach, help in therapy, and to remember and reinforce lessons from their youth.

According to this study, over the next five years the Toys market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Toys business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Toys market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Toys value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Toys market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Toys players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Lego

Mattel

Bandai Namco

Fisher-Price

Barbie

Nerf

Hasbro

Hot Wheels

My Little Pony

Mobile Suit Gundam

Play-Doh

Monopoly

Playskool

Magic: The Gathering

Monster High

MEGA Bloks

Yo-Kai Watch

Transformers

Power Rangers

American Girl

Littlest Pet Shop

Masked Rider

TOMICA

Tomy Company

FurReal Friends

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Outdoor and Sports Toys

Dolls

Infant/Toddler/Preschool Toys

Games/Puzzles

Building Sets

Action Figures and Accessories

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Toys in each application, can be divided into

Age 0-3

Age 3-6

Age 6-12

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Toys market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Toys market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Toys players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Toys with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Toys submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

