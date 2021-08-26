Transportation Consulting Service Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Morrison Hershfield, WSP, Black & Veatch, Ramboll, Atkins and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Transportation Consulting Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Transportation infrastructure consulting service provides transport infrastructure planning, design and management. In 2018, the global Transportation Consulting Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transportation Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Consulting Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Morrison Hershfield

WSP

Black & Veatch

Ramboll Group

Atkins

Arup

AlixPartners

Penstein Group

ORIEL

Cunningham Lindsey global

GEI Consultants

Bain

Building Consulting Engineering & Architecture

GL Hearn

Mannvit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Investment Assessment & Auditing

Permitting & Compliance

Project & Information Management

Monitoring & Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation

Rail

Road and Highway

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transportation Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transportation Consulting Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation Consulting Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



