Transportation Management Software Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

Transportation Management Software Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

Press Release

Transportation Management Software Market – 2019

 

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Transportation Management Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025" To Its Research Database

 

Description :

In 2018, the global Transportation Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transportation Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
MPO Supply Chain Suite
JDA Transportation & Logistics Management
Oracle
SAP
Descartes
MercuryGate
TMC
AscendTMS
Infor TMS
Transplace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Route Optimization
Mode & Carrier Selection
Traffic Analytics
Track & Trace
Others

Market segment by Application, split into
Traffic Directory
Parking Information
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations
With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Transportation Management Software market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Route Optimization
1.4.3 Mode & Carrier Selection
1.4.4 Traffic Analytics
1.4.5 Track & Trace
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Transportation Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Traffic Directory
1.5.3 Parking Information
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Transportation Management Software Market Size
2.2 Transportation Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Transportation Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Transportation Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Transportation Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Transportation Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Transportation Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Transportation Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Transportation Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Transportation Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Transportation Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 MPO Supply Chain Suite
12.1.1 MPO Supply Chain Suite Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 MPO Supply Chain Suite Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 MPO Supply Chain Suite Recent Development

12.2 JDA Transportation & Logistics Management
12.2.1 JDA Transportation & Logistics Management Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 JDA Transportation & Logistics Management Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 JDA Transportation & Logistics Management Recent Development

12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 Descartes
12.5.1 Descartes Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Descartes Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Descartes Recent Development

12.6 MercuryGate
12.6.1 MercuryGate Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 MercuryGate Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 MercuryGate Recent Development

12.7 TMC
12.7.1 TMC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 TMC Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 TMC Recent Development

12.8 AscendTMS
12.8.1 AscendTMS Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 AscendTMS Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 AscendTMS Recent Development

12.9 Infor TMS
12.9.1 Infor TMS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Infor TMS Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Infor TMS Recent Development

12.10 Transplace
12.10.1 Transplace Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Transportation Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Transplace Revenue in Transportation Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Transplace Recent Development

Continued …

