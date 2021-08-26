US Rental Equipment Market 2023 Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Segment, Business Strategy and Financial Overview

New research report on “The US Rental Equipment Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023 Edition)” published at OrbisResearch.com. The report provides the analysis about Market Players Financial Comparison, Growth Driver, Challenges, Segment (General Tool, Party and Events Equipment, Construction and Industrial Equipment) Analysis with 2023 Forecasts

The report entitled “The US Rental Equipment Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023 Edition)” provides an in-depth analysis of the US rental equipment market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the US rental equipment market by value, by penetration rate and includes segment analysis as well.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US rental equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the US rental equipment market are United Rentals, Inc., Ashtead Group (Sunbelt), Herc Holdings Inc. and The Home Depot, Inc. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Request a sample @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3052341

Company Coverage

United Rentals, Inc.

Ashtead Group (Sunbelt)

Herc Holdings Inc

The Home Depot, Inc.

Executive Summary

The rental equipment includes different machineries and tools of various types and sizes, which is provided by the rental companies on lease or on rent. The equipment is used by the customers for a limited span of time. The customers need to pay rental charges to the rental companies, along with some extra charging elements, such as travel cost, installation or services cost, etc.

Rental equipment can help many industries to fulfill the seasonal demand of equipment. The main benefits of the rental equipment include the catering to short-term equipment need, forgoing the upfront investment, decreasing long-run expense, saving tax, solving equipment storage issues, shielding from market fluctuation and eliminating the responsibility of testing, maintenance and service.

The rental equipment market can be segmented on the basis of type (Party and Event equipment, General Tools & Construction and Industrial Equipment) and industry (Oil & Gas Industry, Construction Industry, Mining Industry & Power Industry). The construction and Industrial rental equipment market can be further segmented on the basis of type (Earthmoving Machinery, Material Handing Machinery and Concrete Road Construction).

The US rental equipment market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The rental equipment market is expected to increase due to growing construction spending, escalating oil and natural gas production, rising employment, soaring investment in rental equipment, increasing labor cost, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as complex business and use of rental equipment by unqualified operators, etc.

Direct purchase the single user copy @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3052341

Few points from List of Tables:

Figure 1: Benefits of Rental Equipment

Figure 2: Rental Equipment Segmentation by Type

Figure 3: Rent Equipment Segmentation by Industry

Figure 4: The US Rental Equipment Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 5: The US Rental Equipment Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)

Figure 6: The US Rental Equipment Market Penetration Rate; 2014-2018 (Percentage, %)

Figure 7: The US Rental Equipment Market Penetration Rate; 2019-2023 (Percentage, %)

Figure 8: The US Rental Equipment Market by Segments; 2018 (Percentage, %)

Figure 9: The US Construction and Industrial Rental Equipment Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 10: The US Construction and Industrial Rental Equipment Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)

Figure 11: The US Construction and Industrial Rental Equipment Market Segments by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 12: The US Construction and Industrial Rental Equipment Market Segments by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)

Figure 13: The US General Tool Rental Equipment Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 14: The US General Tool Rental Equipment Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 15: The US Party and Events Rental Equipment Market by Value; 2016-2018 (US$ Billion)

Figure 16: The US Party and Events Rental Equipment Market by Value; 2019-2023 (US$ Billion)

Figure 17: The US Construction Spending; 2015-2019 (US$ Trillion)

Figure 18: The US Construction Spending by Segment; 2016-2020 (US$ Billion)

Figure 19: The US Oil Production; 2010-2017 (Million Barrels)

Figure 20: The US Natural Gas Production; 2010-2017 (Billion Cubic Feet)

Figure 21: The US Employment Rate; 2014-2018 (Percentage, %)

Figure 22: The US Construction Employees; 2015-2019 (Million)

Figure 23: The US Rental Equipment Investment; 2015-2019 (US$ Billion)

Figure 24: The US Unit Labor Cost; 2014-2018 (Index Points)

Continued…

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]

Follow Us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-research